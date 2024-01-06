Four polling centres fall prey to arson attacks in Netrokona

Four schools designated as polling centres came under "arson attacks" in a short span of time in Netrokona's Kendua upazila earlier today, police officials said.

The schools are Dauki Government Primary School, Durchapur Government Primary School, Baghber Government Primary School, and Durgapur Government Primary School.

Quoting locals, Kendua Police Station Officer-in-charge Md Enamul Haque said the arson attacks began around 1:00am.

Locals and policemen brought the blazes under control immediately.

No major damage was reported, Haque said, adding that no one has yet been arrested and no cases were filed.