Four people shot dead in Khagrachhari

Cops yet to identify them; UPDF claims they were its members

Police yesterday recovered the four bullet-hit bodies from Khagrachhari's Panchhari upazila.

Their identities could not be ascertained as of yesterday evening, said Mukta Dhar, superintendent of Khagrachhari police.

"We are investigating the incident," she told The Daily Star.

However, United People's Democratic Front (UPDF), a regional organisation, claimed that the victims were its members. They were shot dead by rival group on Monday night, alleged UPDF leaders.

They said the deceased are Bipul Chakma, 32, organising secretary of Democratic Youth Forum (DYF) central committee; its Khagrachhari district unit Vice-President Liton Chakma, 29; Pahari Chhatra Parishad (PCP) Vice-President Sunil Tripura, 32; and UPDF member Rohin Bikash Tripura, 49.

The DYF is the youth front of UPDF and the PCP is its student body.

UPDF leaders also claimed that three other activists were still missing. They are Nil Dutta Chama, 34; Milon Tripura, 28; and Horikamol Tripura, 32.

In a statement yesterday, the UPDF announced that it would enforce a strike in Panchhari on December 17 and blockade across Khagrachhari district the next day, protesting the killings and demanding the arrest of the killers.

Contacted, UPDF's Spokesperson Aongya Marma said their organisation was scheduled to hold a programme at Anilpara yesterday. As part of the preparatory work, seven activists were staying there on Monday night.

Aongya added that around 10:00pm,members of their rival group attacked them, shot four of them dead on the spot and abducted three others.

In the afternoon, UPDF leaders and activists demonstrated, brought out a torch procession and blockaded road for around one hour in the district town, demanding rescue of the abductees and immediate arrest of the killers.

The UPDF also announced a series of events to press home the demands.

It will hold protest rallies for three consecutive days from today to Friday in different upazilas of Khagrachhari and the district town.