Four more die from bullet wounds

6-yr-old shot while in her father’s arms passes away

The entire neighbourhood of Nayamati in Narayanganj had been praying for the recovery of Riya Gope for the last five days.

The six-year-old sustained a bullet injury on Friday afternoon when she was playing on the roof of her family's four-storey building.

As clashes broke out outside, her father, Dipak Kumar Gope, a prominent businessman, rushed to the roof to get her inside.

Dipak took her in his arms and headed towards the stairs when a bullet hit Riya in the back of her head.

With blood gushing out of her head, Dipak took her to a local hospital. She was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital the same day.

Despite the efforts of the doctors, who conducted surgery on her and the prayers of her neighbours, Riya passed away yesterday morning at DMCH.

As the news spread, a pall of gloom descended on the entire neighbourhood. As this correspondent visited the house, he saw family members and neighbours gathering at the house to console the couple. But Riya's mother was inconsolable after losing her only child. She just kept on wailing.

Golam Rahman, who has been working as a security guard at the residence of Dipak for over eight years, said, "Riya was the centre of the couple's world. We were all so happy after she was born. I saw her grow before my eyes. I feel I lost a child…"

Riya was among four who sustained injuries in previous days' clashes and died yesterday.

The others are Sajidur Rahman Omar, 22, an IT technician in the capital's Demra; Shahjahan, a salesperson of Mohakhali, and Tuhin Ahmed, 26.

Sajidur and Shahjahan died at DMCH while Tuhin passed away at Savar's Enam Medical College Hospital.

Sajidur was shot during clashes in Konapara area of Demra on Sunday, while Shahjahan was injured on Friday during a clash at the Mohakhali level crossing, police and family members said.

Tuhin was shot during clashes between agitators and law enforcers in Savar on Sunday, reports our Savar correspondent.

Yousuf Ali, the hospital's duty manager, confirmed his death.

With yesterday's count, at least 154 were killed since last Tuesday, when six people were killed in clashes between agitators, law enforcers, and ruling party activists.

The overall death toll from the violence between agitators, law enforcers, Border Guard Bangladesh members and ruling party activists, may be higher as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals, where dozens of critically injured patients were taken.

Also, many families reportedly collected the bodies of their loved ones from the scene, and this newspaper could not contact those families.

The Daily Star's count of the victims is based solely on hospital sources.