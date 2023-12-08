Four militants held in separate drives Say CTTC and ATU

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, and the Anti-terrorism Unit claimed to have arrested four members of militant outfits in separate drives.

CTTC unit arrested Touhidur Rahman alias Touhid, 29, allegedly the top leader of banned militant outfit Hizb Ut-Tahrir, on Wednesday from Cox's Bazar.

The outfit has been targeting the elite and meritorious university students for recruitment, with the idea that it will assist in gaining support from established society, said Md Asaduzzaman, chief of CTTC unit while briefing reporters at DMP Media Centre yesterday.

Touhid was previously arrested twice in 2011 and 2019, but managed to come out on bail, before getting involved in militant activities again, said the official.

Besides, the ATU yesterday claimed to have arrested alleged Ansar Al Islam activists Ruhul Amin and Riazul Islam from Gazipur and Jashore respectively on Tuesday and Wednesday. Quizzed, the arrestees said they had connections with the outfit's top leadership and were involved in spreading the outfit's content on online platforms, ATU said in a release.

ATU also claimed to have arrested Ariful Islam Rahat, a warrant-listed accused in a terrorism-related case filed with Jatrabari Police Station, from Dhaka's Postagola area on Wednesday.