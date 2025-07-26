Four killed as JSS, UPDF clash in Khagrachhari: police

Four people were killed in a reported exchange of gunfire between the Santu Larma-led JSS and the Prasit-led United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) in Dighinala upazila of Khagrachhari last night, police said.

However, UPDF organiser Angya Marma denied any involvement, claiming, "No such incident occurred involving our group. This is part of a smear campaign against us."

Taking to media, Md Zakaria, officer-in-charge of Dighinala Police Station, said the exchange of gunfire took place around 8:30pm in the Jora Sindhu Karbaripara area.

He said an armed group of 40-45 men, led by UPDF commander Biplob Chakma, encountered another group of 35-40 men from the JSS, led by commander Joydeb Chakma.

A heavy exchange of gunfire ensued between the two sides.

According to preliminary information, four members of UPDF armed wing, Gonmukti Fouj, also known as the People's Liberation Army were killed in the clash.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed.

"The law and order situation at the location is now stable," the OC said.