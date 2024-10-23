Four injured as RMG workers clash with police in Ashulia

Three suffered bullet wounds, hospital official says; police deny firing on protesting workers

At least four female garment workers were injured in a clash between police and workers in Dhaka's Ashulia industrial area today.

Three of them suffered bullet injuries, our local correspondent reports quoting HM Asaf Uddaula Rizvi, assistant manager of Ashulia Women and Children Hospital.

Police however said they did not fire on the garment workers.

The injured are: Halima Khatun, Babita Akhtar, Morsheda Khatun and Champa Khatun. They are now undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The clash took place between workers of some factories around 11:00am in Narsinghpur area.

Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police-1, told The Daily Star that no firing incident took place during the clash. When the workers started hurling brick chunks at police, they were dispersed by throwing stun grenades and teargas shells, he added.

"I can say with certainty that no bullets were fired by the police."

According to the police, the workers have been demonstrating for the past few days demanding three-month arrears and allowances. They gathered at Sinsin Mor area of ​​Narsinghpur and started throwing brick chips at various nearby factories.

At one stage, police tried to stop them, but the workers started hurling brickbats at the police and then the clash erupted. Later the police dispersed the demonstrators by throwing sound grenades and teargas shells.