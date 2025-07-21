Four, including two ex-army men, held for robbery in Mirpur DOHS

Police have arrested four persons, including a former lieutenant and a former army corporal, while running away after committing a robbery at a house in Mirpur DOHS.

Gold ornaments, mobile phones, laptops, and some yaba tablets were recovered from the detainees, confirmed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pallabi Police Station Shafiul Islam.

A case has been filed in this regard, the OC said, adding that they will be produced before court later in the day.

The robbery took place around 3:30pm yesterday at a flat on Road No. 11 in Mirpur DOHS, which belongs to a retired army major.

Police said five individuals entered the house posing as law enforcement personnel and looted valuables, filling bags with the items.

During the incident, a local resident named Harunur Rashid became suspicious and chased the gang on a motorcycle while shouting "thief, thief!" Later, the vehicle carrying the robbers was intercepted at the NDC checkpoint in Mirpur-12.