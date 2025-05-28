Four, including a couple, killed in Dhaka

Four people, including a couple, were killed in separate incidents in Dhaka today.

In Pallabi, a man and his wife were allegedly stabbed to death in their house.

The victims are Pappu, 34, and his wife Dolon Akter Dola, 29, a private university student.

Police detained one Gaus Mia in connection with the murders.

Quoting neighbours, Shafiul Alam, officer-in-charge of Pallabi Police Station, said the man entered the couple's home around 1:00pm and stabbed them.

Hearing screams, locals rushed in and detained the attacker, and handed him over to police.

Saleh Mohammod Zakaria, additional deputy commissioner of Pallabi Zone, said Dola, a private university student, was living alone in a flat in Mirpur-11 as a sublet, while her husband lived in Barguna for work. He would occasionally visit her there.

ADC Zakaria said Gaus Mia, a Bangladeshi expatriate living in Saudi Arabia, confessed to the crime.

Based on the detainee's confession, police said the murder happened over an extra-marital affair.

In another incident, a woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband in the Ashkona area of Dakkhinkhan around 11:00am.

The victim, Sima Akter, 39, was a domestic worker.

Police said her husband, Dolon Mia, attacked her on the street and later consumed poison.

Pedestrians took both of them to Kurmitola General Hospital, where doctors declared Sima dead around 1:15pm, said Sub-Inspector Nur Mohammad of Dakshinkhan Police Station.

Dolon, a vegetable vendor, is undergoing treatment under police custody.

He admitted to stabbing his wife over a family dispute, the SI said.

Meanwhile, in Kamalapur, police recovered the body of a woman from a hotel.

The victim was identified as Sumi Rani Roy, 36, of Dinajpur district.

OC Mesbah Uddin of Motijheel Police Station said Sumi had checked into the hotel with a man, identifying themselves as husband and wife.

Police suspect that the man she was with, Manik Chandra Roy, is the perpetrator, who fled the scene before hotel staff discovered the body in the room.

"The door was found unlocked. Primary investigation suggest she was strangled," the OC said.

Police are trying to apprehend the suspect.

The bodies were sent to hospital morgues for autopsies.