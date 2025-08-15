Crime & Justice
Four of a family found dead in Rajshahi’s Paba upazila

Quoting locals, police said the family had been struggling with debt in recent months
Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:22 PM Last update on: Fri Aug 15, 2025 12:28 PM

Police recovered the bodies of four members of a family from their mud house in the Bamunshikar area of Paba upazila in Rajshahi this morning.

The deceased were identified as Minarul Islam, 30, his wife Shadhina Begum, 28, their 13-year-old son Mahim, and 18-month-old daughter Mithila, said Kalam Parvez, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Motihar Police Station. Mahim was a class-eight student at Kharkhari High School.

Quoting locals, ASI Parvez said Minarul, a farmer, had been under severe financial strain and struggling with debt in recent months.

According to police, the bodies of Shadhina and baby Mithila were found in one room, while Minarul and Mahim were discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in another. The grim discovery was made around 9:00am.

The bodies have been sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

