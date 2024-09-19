Four DU students detained over mob killing

Four Dhaka University students have been detained over mob beating a man to death at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall yesterday night.

The university's proctorial team detained the four and handed them over to Shahbagh Police Station, said its Officer-in-Charge Shahabuddin Shaheen.

The detainees are Jalal Mia, former deputy secretary of science and technology affairs of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall unit and a student at the university's physics department; and Mohammad Shumon, a student at the soil, water and environment department, Mottakin Sakin, a student Institute of Nutrition and Food Science at DU, and Md Sazzad.

All of them are residents of the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

Earlier today, DU administration lodged a case after Tofazzal Hossain succumbed to injuries following a mob beating, said the OC, adding that the incident occurred after students suspected Tofazzal of being a thief.

The hall's provost Prof Shah Md Masum confirmed the incident. He said the proctorial team took him to the police station instead of the hospital after students assaulted him at the hall. He was later taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead around 12:45am.

"The university authority is fully cooperating in the investigation to ensure justice for the victim," said Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed.