Four to die, one gets life term for killing man in Cumilla

A Cumilla court today sentenced four people to death and one to life term imprisonment for killing a man in Barura upazila in 1998.

The convicts are Boni Amin, Md Yusuf, his nephew Solaiman, and his brother-in-law Abdul Haque, and the person, who got the life term, is Bajjabi Bibi, also elder sister of Yusuf.

Rozina Khan, judge of Cumilla Additional District and Session Judge's court, delivered the verdict this afternoon, court inspector Mujibur Rahman told our local correspondent.

According to the procession, on the afternoon of May 21, 1998, Shahid Ullah, son of Abdul Majid of Poranpur village under Bhaukshar union, went to his paddy field and locked in an argument with the accused over previous conflict.

Following the conflict, the accused hacked him at night on the same day. Locals rescued Shahidullah, but he died on the way to the hospital.

Shahidullah's brother Amanullah filed a case the following day.

After examining 20 witnesses and documents, the judge handed down the verdict today.