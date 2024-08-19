Four cops among 8 accused of extrajudicial killing of BNP activist

A case was filed yesterday against eight people including the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Rajshahi division) Anisur Rahman, also Jashore's former superintendent of police, on charge of extrajudicial killing of a BNP activist in 2015 in Jashore.

Former Manirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mollah Kabir Ahmed, former Sub-Inspectors Tasnin Ahmed and Shaheen were among the eight accused. Rest of the accused are Awami League activists.

BNP activist Abu Sayed of Jaipur village under Manirampur upazila was arrested on February 17 in 2015 and killed in "crossfire", the plaintiff said in the case.

The victim's wife Parveen Khatun lodged the case with the Manirampur Cognisance Court yesterday.

Later, Senior Judicial Magistrate Imran Ahmed ordered Khulna divisional DIG of police to investigate the case and submit a report in 15 days, the plaintiff's lawyer Shahid Iqbal told our Benapole correspondent.

According to the case, police beat Abu Sayed and then took him to the Manirampur Police Station on the night of February 17.

When family members went to the police station, police said Abu Sayed was arrested as per instruction of SP Anisur Rahman. He was then shown arrested in another case.

OC Molla Kabir Ahmed later asked Sayed's family members to talk to local AL man Mumtaz Ali.

When they went to Mumtaz Ali, he demanded a huge sum of money from the victim's relatives. But his family refused to pay the money. OC Kabir then said that Abu Sayed is a BNP activist and so he is number one in the list of crossfire, according to the case statement.

Abu Sayed was beaten inside the police station that night and taken to Begaritola area on Jashore-Satkhira highway and shot dead.

The family was informed of his death the next morning. After that, the body was sent home after autopsy, the plaintiff said in the case.