Four BNP leaders' houses vandalised by ‘AL men’ in Narayanganj

At least four BNP and Jubo Dal leaders' houses were vandalised allegedly by Awami League activists in Narayanganj's Rupganj upazila last night.

BNP leaders and family members alleged that UP member of Kayetpara Union and Acting General Secretary of AL Chonpara unit Samser Ali and his associate Md Shawon led the attack in the Chonpara area.

They also alleged that AL men took four BNP activists with them and later handed them over to the police.

When contacted, Officer-in-Charge AFM Sayed of Rupganj Police Station said, "We raided the Chonpara area last night and arrested four men."

However, police didn't reveal the names of the arrestees, reports our local correspondent.

BNP's district unit General Secretary Golam Faruk Khokon said police have shown Ali Akbar, Md Nurul Haque, Md Julhas and Md Hanif arrested in old cases.

According to BNP leaders, around 9:00pm, some 35-40 men led by Samser Ali and Shawon entered in BNP's student body JCD's district unit Joint Secretary Md Shahjahan's house with sharp weapons and bamboo sticks.

Not finding Shahjahan in the house the attackers vandalised and looted the house, they added.

AL men took Shahjahan's father, mother and three younger brothers out of the house and locked it. At night, they took shelter at a relative's house, said local residents and victims' families.

After that, around 1:30am, Shahjahan's rented house was also vandalised by the same group of attackers, Khokon said.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders Md Liton, Ali Akbar and Jubo Dal leader Al-Amin's house were also vandalised last night.

Ali Akbar's wife Mukta Begum said attackers entered the house breaking the lock and picked up her husband. When their family members tried to stop them, the attackers also assaulted them.

"When they were taking away my husband, we followed them and saw a police car standing on the road. My husband was put in that car," Mukta added.

This reporter tried to contact Samser Ali multiple times since this morning but he did not answer.

At around 3:00pm, Samser Ali's phone was found busy, later this correspondent sent him a text message but still did not get any reply.

When asked about the vandalising and attacks, OC Sayed said, "We are not informed about the attacks. But we will investigate this."

BNP leaders are alleging that police are arresting their men after the announcement of the October 28 rally in the capital. In the last 10 days, police have arrested at least 100 BNP men in old cases.