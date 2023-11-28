Four arrested for spreading misinformation online

Detective Branch of Police has arrested four individuals, three of them teachers, on the charge of criticising and spreading false propaganda about the new national curriculum and textbooks on social media platforms.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of DMP, confirmed this while addressing reporters at the capital's Minto Road today.

The arrestees are Abul Hasan Kabir, 51; Golam Rabbani, 37; Jahangir Hossain, 29; and Kazi Saiful Haque, 52.

They were arrested last Thursday in a case filed with Motijheel Police Station by Alamgir Hossain, an assistant secretary of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board, on November 21.

"Some unidentified people were spreading different false information from different Facebook IDs, groups, and pages using important pictures of the state with an intention to embarrass the government," said the DB chief.

He said all these Facebook groups and pages were disseminating information both about the new education policy and about protests against it.

Harun said that arrestees used to teach students on online platforms.

"Hasan used to teach mathematics to school students. He has a Facebook page, group, and YouTube channel, and from those, various misleading statements about the new education curriculum and recordings of conversations with NCTB officials without permission were posted," he said.

Rabbani also used to teach school students, he said, adding that both of them were committing crimes under different sections of the Cyber Security Act by criticising the education system on online groups.

Jahangir is involved with the management of a school in Tangail and also used to teach students online. He and the remaining arrestee also spread false information through Facebook pages and groups, claimed the DB official.

According to the new education policy that came into effect this year with classes one, six, and seven, exams will not be dependent on pen and paper only; they will be rather assignment and presentation-based, and most of the exams will be held in the class.

In classes nine and ten, there won't be divisions like science, arts, and business studies, and everyone will read the same books. The divisions will start at HSC level, sources said.