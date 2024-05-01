Four arrested over Natore AL leader's murder

Four people were arrested in connection with the murder of Awami League leader Manjur Rahman Manju, who was shot dead in Lalpur upazila of Natore yesterday, police said.

Deceased Manjur Rahman Manju, 47, was the vice president of Awami League's Gopalpur Municipality unit.

Md Sumon, 28, Md Liton, 44, Mohammad Tomal, 22, and Mohammad Rabiul, 44, were arrested after the victim's brother Masud Rana lodged a murder case with Lalpur Police Station against 16 people this afternoon, said Officer-in-charge of the police station Nasim Ahmed.

Masud Rana said at least 10 to 12 criminals shot Manju in his head and stomach and left the spot and left the spot, leaving him dead on the spot.

"I file a case accusing 16 named people, including Jaharaul's son Jahid, his brother Rezaul, nephew Alamin and their relatives and associates.

OC Nasim said on December 28, 2018, Joint General Secretary of Gopalpur Municipality unit's Jubo League Jaharul Islam was hacked to death by miscreants in front of North Bengal Sugar Mill Gate.

Manju was one of the main accused in the murder case, said Nasim Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Lalpur Police Station.

Sharif Al Rajib, additional superintendent of police of Baraigram circle said there was a dispute between Jaharul and Manju over establishing over supremacy in the area and the CBA election of North Bengal Sugar Mill.

Earlier in the day, police said 20 activists of Jamaat-e-Islami and its associate body Chhatra Shibir were detained in connection with the murder of Manju.