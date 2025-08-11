Four arrested over mob killing of two men in Rangpur

Police have arrested four men in connection with the mob beating that killed two men in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur on Saturday night.

The arrests were made during an overnight drive early today, Taraganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) MA Faruk confirmed. The suspects -- Akhtarul Islam, 45, of Burirhat; Ebadat Hossain, 27, and Rafiqul Islam, 33, of Balapur; and Mizanur Rahman, 22, of Rahimapur in Soyar union -- were produced before the Rangpur Judicial Magistrate Court at noon. Their bail petitions were rejected, and they were sent to jail.

Sub-inspector Abu Jobayer, the investigation officer, said police will seek remand for the four tomorrow.

According to police, victims Ruplal Das and his nephew-in-law Pradip Das were beaten to death around 9:00 pm on Saturday at Burirhat Bottola in Soyar union on suspicion of stealing a rickshaw van.

On Sunday noon, Ruplal's wife, Maloti Rani, filed a murder case with Taraganj Police Station, naming no suspects but accusing around 700 unidentified individuals.

Ruplal, from Ghonirampur Dangapara village of Kursha union, earned a living making and repairing shoes at Taraganj Bazar. Pradip, from Shyampur in Mithapukur upazila, worked as a rickshaw van puller.

OC Faruk said investigators have collected video footage of the incident and are identifying suspects from the recordings. "Four people have been arrested, and drives are underway to catch the others," he said.