Four arrested over clashes during protest at Secretariat

Four people have been arrested in connection with Tuesday's violent demonstration at the Secretariat, which led to clashes between law enforcers and protesters.

Several law enforcement teams, including detectives, arrested the four during raids in different areas of Dhaka last night, said Khalid Monsur, officer-in-charge of Shahbagh Police Station.

"The four arrestees are students, and we are verifying whether any of them are HSC examinees," he added.

Earlier yesterday, a case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station against around 1,200 unidentified individuals in this connection.

The case includes charges of illegal gathering, assault on law enforcers, attempted murder, vandalism of government vehicles, and an attempt to break into the Secretariat compound.

At least 75 people were injured on Tuesday as clashes broke out between law enforcers and HSC examinees, who were demonstrating for several demands -- including the resignation of Education Adviser Prof CR Abrar and the education secretary over the delayed postponement of exams following the Milestone jet crash.

Police and army personnel used truncheons and fired tear gas canisters as students stormed the Secretariat complex, triggering a chase and counter-chase that lasted for more than an hour.

The protesters also demanded the publication of a full and accurate list of those killed and injured in the jet crash.

Students said they were angered by the government's late decision to postpone the HSC exams -- announced around 3:00am, just hours before the tests were scheduled to begin on Tuesday -- following Monday's tragic crash at Milestone School and College in Diabari.