Four arrested with 52 tolas of gold, Tk 5 lakh

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested four members of a robbery gang in separate drives in Cox's Bazar, Mymensingh, and Dhaka, recovering 52 tolas of stolen gold and Tk 5 lakh from their possession.

The arrestees are Md Himel Miah, 20, Farzana Akhter Ety, 27, her husband Mashfiq Alam, 33, and her father Abdul Jabbad, 70.

According to a CID press release, Himel, an employee of Asif Jewellers at Mouchak in the capital, absconded with 59 tolas of gold from the jewellery shop on October 30. Following the incident, Alimuddin, owner of Asif Jewellers, filed a case with Ramna Police Station.

Following investigation, CID officials arrested the four suspects, the release added.