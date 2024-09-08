Former UZ chairman detained at Sylhet border

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a former upazila chairman while trying to flee to India illegally through Sylhet's Jaintiapur upazila last night.

The detainee, Kamal Ahmed, was a former chairman of the upazila and president of the upazila unit of Awami League.

BGB detained him at around 8:00pm and handed him over to the police.

Confirming his detention, Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, superintendent of Sylhet District Police, said, "As he is accused in a case filed with Jalalabad Police Station in Sylhet Metropolitan Police, BGB handed him over to the station."

"He will also be accused in a case filed for illegally trying to flee to India," he said.