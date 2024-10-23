Former upazila mayor Khokon arrested in Kishoreganj

Md Abdul Qaiyum alias Khokon, former mayor of Hossainpur upazila in Kishoreganj and a district Awami League leader, was arrested last night by police.

He was taken into custody from the New Market area of the upazila around 9:00pm.

Maruf Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hossainpur Police Station said that Khokon was apprehended following a tip-off.

He was later handed over to Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station.

Shaymol Mia, officer-in-charge of Kishoreganj Sadar Model Police Station, said a case was filed against Khokon on September 13 over his alleged involvement in an attack on students during an anti-discrimination movement in Kishoreganj.

Md Sujan, a lawyer, filed the case.

Khokon was presented in court this morning following his arrest.

Khokon has previously served two terms as mayor of Hossainpur upazila and was a former member of the Kishoreganj District Awami League.