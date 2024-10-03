Former upazila chairman Abdul Gaffar arrested in Dhanmondi

Members of Rapid Action Battalion have arrested Abdul Gaffar, former chairman of Naogaon's Patnitala upazila, from Dhaka's Dhanmondi area early today.

Gaffar, 67, also the general secretary of upazila Awami League, was accused in a case filed for an arson attack on the BNP office and looting that took place on August 3, according to Shihab Karim, senior assistant director (media) of RAB-2.

A team of Rab-2 arrested him from a house around 12:45am, the Rab official said.

Gaffar went into hiding following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, when former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India.