Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Md Moniruzzaman Moni, former chairman of Sirajganj's Tarash upazila, in an attempted murder case.

He was arrested from Dhaka's Dhanmondi area during a joint operation conducted by RAB-2 and RAB-12 at 7:05pm yesterday, the force stated in a text message today.

The case was filed with Tarash Police Station in Sirajganj.