Police arrested Zakir Hossain, the former state minister for primary and mass education, from Dhaka this evening.

Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed that the arrest was made by officers of Mohammadpur Police Station.

Zakir, also a former Awami League lawmaker from Kurigram-4 constituency, was accused in several cases filed after the fall of AL government on August 5.