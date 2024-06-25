Former state minister accused of threatening farmer with gun

A farmer yesterday accused Zakir Hossain, former state minister for primary and mass education and president of Roumari upazila Awami League in Kurigram, of threatening him with a pistol.

The farmer, a 55-year-old man named Anwar Hossain, has filed a general diary (GD) at the Roumari Police Station. Abdullah Hill Zaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of the station, told The Daily Star last night that the GD was registered in the afternoon.

Anwar is a resident of Roumari village within Roumari upazila.

In the GD, Anwar Hossain alleged that the former state minister Zakir Hossain forcibly took over 45 decimals of his ancestral land a year ago.

The GD read that Zakir Hossain and his men next tried to occupy Anwar's remaining land, adjacent to the occupied land, by filling it with soil around midday on Sunday.

Zakir Hossain got angry when Anwar Hossain reached the spot and stopped him from filling the land, the GD said.

Anwar accused the former state minister, his wife Suraiya Sultana and son Safayat Adi Zaki of abusing and threatening him as well as attempting to beat him up. At one point, Zakir raised a pistol and threatened to shoot Anwar Hossain, the GD said.

Asked about the accusation, Zakir told The Daily Star, "The land was a vested property. I got it through court order. After it was legally released, I took possession of it by determining the boundaries in the presence of the local people. Anwar Hossain and his people stopped me from filling the land. I was angry at the time."

Zakir Hossain added, "I did not threaten him by raising my pistol. I have a licensed pistol. But it's not meant to threaten anyone. It's for my self-defence.'

Anwar Hossain said, "This is our ancestral land. This land cannot be vested property. Zakir took possession of the land by using his influence and power while he was the state minister. We have all the valid documents, including copies of khajna (land tax) and kharij (mutation) documents. But we could not stand up to his power."

OC Abdullah said legal steps will be taken after investigation is carried out.