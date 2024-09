Former shipping minister and AL presidium member, Shajahan Khan, has been arrested from the capital's Dhanmondi area last night.

A team of detectives arrested him, Rezaul Karim Mallic, additional commissioner of Detective Branch of Police, told The Daily Star this morning.

Details of the arrest would be disclosed later, he added.

Several cases were filed against him after the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government on August 5.