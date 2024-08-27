Former shipping chief engineer, wife sent to jail in corruption case

A Dhaka court today rejected the bail petition of SM Nazmul Haque, former chief engineer and ship surveyor of Department of Shipping, and his wife Sahela Nazmul, and sent them to jail in a case filed on charge of acquisition, possession and smuggling of assets beyond disclosed sources of income.

Judge Mohammad Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain of Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's Court passed the order after the couple surrendered before it, seeking bail in the case, said ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir.

Earlier on July 21, the same court issued a travel ban on the couple after the ACC submitted an application in this regard.

On July 30 last year, the ACC filed the corruption case against the couple with its Integrated District Office Dhaka-1.

According to the case statement, Nazmul showed investment in various bank accounts, business establishments and joint ventures held in the name of his wife to conceal or disguise the illegal nature, source, location, ownership and control of proceeds of crime through bribery and corruption.

ACC said it found such irregularities during the assessment of the duo's assets and wealth statements.

On April 12, 2018, the ACC arrested SM Nazmul Haque while he was allegedly taking a bribe of Tk 5 lakh for approving a ship's design.