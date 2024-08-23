Former senior secy, his business partner sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent two people, including former senior secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Shah Kamal, to jail on completion of their five-day remand in a case filed against them under the Foreign Currency Control Act.

The other accused is his business partner Nusrat Hossain.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tariqul Islam passed the order after Mohammad Rezaul, a sub-inspector of Mohammadpur Police Station and also the case's investigation officer (IO), produced them before his court on completion of their remand in the case.

In forwarding the report, the IO said the two arrestees gave important information about the recovery of foreign currency which was being verified. So, the IO appealed to the court to confine them in jail until the investigation is completed.

Earlier on August 18, another Dhaka court placed them on a five-day remand after they were produced with a 10-day remand in the case.

On August 17, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested Shah Kamal and Nusrat Hossain from the city's Mohakhali area.

On August 16, DMP conducted a raid and recovered cash worth around Tk 3.11 crore, including local and foreign currencies, from a house on Babar Road in the capital's Mohammadpur area.

The owner of the house, Kamal, served as secretary from 2015 to 2019 and as a senior secretary from 2019 to 2020.

Of the Tk 3.11 crore recovered, Tk 3.01 crore was in cash, Tk 74,400 was in prize bonds and Tk 10.03 lakh was in various foreign currencies. The foreign currencies include $3,000; 1,320 Malaysian Ringgit; 2,969 Saudi Riyal; 4,122 Singapore dollars and 1,915 Australian dollars; 35,000 Korean, won and 199 Chinese Yuan.