Dhaka Metropolitan Police last night arrested Shah Kamal, former senior secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

"DB arrested him in Mohakhali," said a DMP text message.

On Friday, DMP conducted a raid and recovered cash worth around Tk 3.11 crore, including local and foreign currencies, from an apartment, belonging to Kamal, in Mohammadpur. Kamal served as secretary from 2015 to 2019 and senior secretary from 2019 to 2020.