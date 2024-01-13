Former Rohingya community leader stabbed dead at Cox’s Bazar camp

A Rohingya man was stabbed to death allegedly by the members of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (Arsa) inside a refugee camp of Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar last night.

Deceased Rahim Ullah, 35, was a community leader of Block M 27 of camp-20, the OC said.

"A group of 10/12 Arsa members called Rahim out of the house inside the camp no. 20 and stabbed him to death," said Shamim Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station.

Later, his body was recovered and sent to Cox's Bazar General Hospital for autopsy, the police official said.

Rahim was a listed criminal and was absconding in several cases including a police assault case, he added.

Operation is going on to arrest the killers, the OC said.

According to locals, Rahim left Arsa around five months ago and went into hiding.

Members of Arsa visited his house in search of him several times, they added.