Former Rajshahi MP Enamul arrested in Adabor

RAB today arrested former lawmaker of Rajshahi-4 Enamul Haque from Dhaka's Adabor area.

Lt Col Munim Fedous, RAB's legal and media wing director, confirmed it to The Daily Star.

He was accused in a case filed with Baghmara Police Station over an attack on protesters during the anti-government protests in Rajshahi on August 5.

Munsur Rahman, a victim of the attacks who claims to have been shot in both of his legs and mugged by the attacks, filed the case on September 10.

A total of 73 individuals were named as accused in the case, including Enamul, as well as 100-150 unnamed accused.

Meanwhile, Madaripur district Awami League President Shahabuddin Ahmed was arrested by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) from Bibir Bazar border in Cumilla, according to BGB.