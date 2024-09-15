Former public admin minister Farhad arrested

Former Public Administration minister Farhad Hossain was arrested in Dhaka's Eskaton area last night.

A Rab team arrested and handed him over to police, said Adabar Police Station OC Mahfuz Imtiaz.

Farhad was arrested in a murder case filed for killing garment worker Rubel during the student-led mass uprising, the OC added.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed the case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

The complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly, took part in the attack on hundreds of students on Ring Road at Adabor on August 5.

Rubel was shot and he died after two days.