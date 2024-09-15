Crime & Justice
Star Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 05:37 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 05:39 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Former public admin minister Farhad arrested

Star Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 05:37 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 05:39 AM
Photo: Rab

Former Public Administration minister Farhad Hossain was arrested in Dhaka's Eskaton area last night.

A Rab team arrested and handed him over to police, said Adabar Police Station OC Mahfuz Imtiaz.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Farhad was arrested in a murder case filed for killing garment worker Rubel during the student-led mass uprising, the OC added.

On August 22, Rafiqul Islam, father of the victim, filed the case with Adabor Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 147 others.

The complainant alleged that some of the accused, as per instruction, directly or indirectly, took part in the attack on hundreds of students on Ring Road at Adabor on August 5.

Rubel was shot and he died after two days.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
সাবেক জনপ্রশাসনমন্ত্রী ফরহাদ হোসেন গ্রেপ্তার
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক জনপ্রশাসনমন্ত্রী ফরহাদ হোসেন গ্রেপ্তার

র‌্যাব তাকে আটক করে থানায় এনেছে। আমাদের কাছে হস্তান্তর করেছে। তাকে একটি হত্যা মামলায় গ্রেপ্তার দেখানো হয়েছে।’

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পুনর্বাসন সাহায্য অপর্যাপ্ত, ফেনীতে গো-খাদ্যের তীব্র সংকট

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification