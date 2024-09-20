Former planning minister Mannan sent to jail

A Sunamganj court today sent former planning minister MA Mannan to jail in a case filed over the attack on students during the protests on August 4.

Mannan was arrested by police yesterday evening from his village in Sunamganj.

Sunamganj Judicial Magistrate Farhan Sadique passed the order after police produced him before the court, said Mashuk Alam, the plaintiff's lawyer.

"As it was not a regular court proceeding, we will ask for his remand to know how he planned and ordered the attack on the mass protesters," he said.

Mannan lawyer Advocate Shafiqul Islam said, "We informed the court of his physical condition and the court decided to send him to jail."

On September 2, a person named Hafiz Uddin filed a case with Sunamganj Senior Judicial Magistrate Court over police and Awami League activists' clash with protestors on August 4.

Former planning minister MA Mannan and 98 other named AL leaders and police officials were accused in the case.