Former planning minister MA Mannan granted bail

A Sunamganj Court today granted bail to former planning minister MA Mannan in a case filed over the attacks on students and people during the recent student-led mass uprising in the district.

Sunamganj District and Sessions Judge Md Hemayed Uddin granted his bail on Tk 20,000 bond considering the former Sunamganj-3 lawmaker's advanced age and health issues.

Mannan's lawyer Abdul Hamid confirmed the information and said the former minister is severely ill and mentally distressed.

"We filed the bail plea on Tuesday and the court today granted his bail given his health condition," he said.

Earlier in the morning, lawyers caused chaos inside the courtroom over the bail hearing, and the judge left the courtroom.