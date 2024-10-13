Former NSI director Monirul sent to jail

A Dhaka court today sent Commodore Monirul Islam, former director (border) of the National Security Intelligence (NSI), to jail in a case filed over the death of Bahadur Hossain Monir, 17, in the Gulshan area during quota reform protests on July 19.

Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Md Mosharrof Hossain passed the order after police produced him on completion of a three-day remand, seeking confinement in jail in the case, said a court staffer.

On September 30, Abu Jafar, father of the victim, filed the murder case with Gulshan Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 102 others.

On October 9, Monirul was arrested from the city's Kotwali area.

The next day, he was placed on remand in the murder case.