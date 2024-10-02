Former Noakhali MP Ekramul shown arrested in four cases, sent to jail

Noakhali's former Awami League lawmaker Ekramul Karim Chowdhury was sent to jail today in connection with four cases filed over murder, abduction and possessing illegal arms.

Police produced him before the court of Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Sajjad Hossain and appealed to show him arrested in the four cases, the court's Inspector Md Shah Alam told our local correspondent.

The court accepted the application for showing the accused arrested and then ordered the law enforcers to send him to jail.

Two of the cases were filed with Sudharam Model Police Station over murder and abduction, another was filed with Sonaimuri Police Station on charge of killing and the other was lodged with Kabir Hat Police Station for illegal possession of firearms.

Rapid Action Battalion members arrested him from Chattogram's Khulshi area yesterday.

One of the murder cases was filed for firing at protesters during the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement on August 4.

The details of the cases could not be known immediately.

The accused went into hiding after the ouster of the Awami League government on August 5.