Former MPs HBM Iqbal, Abu Zahir's illegal assets under ACC investigation

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to investigate allegations of corruption against Premier Bank's chairman and former Awami League lawmaker for Dhaka-10, Dr HBM Iqbal, as well as Md Abu Zahir, former AL MP for Habiganj-3.

The decision was made today, as confirmed by ACC Deputy Director and Public Relations Officer Akhtarul Islam.

The initial allegations against HBM Iqbal by the ACC said, "He has misused his power and, since 2011, has held the position of Chairman of Premier Bank while also establishing Hotel Renaissance in Gulshan, Hilton Hotel & Resort in Gulshan-2, and Royal University of Dhaka."

During this period, he also became a member of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA).

The allegations claim that over the past decade, he has become the owner of numerous companies and has amassed substantial wealth by holding positions in those companies.

According to information received from confidential sources, he has allegedly acquired illegal assets worth hundreds of crores of taka, both domestically and internationally, over the last 13-14 years.

Due to evidence of the existence of assets beyond his known income in the preliminary investigation, the ACC has decided to conduct an open investigation into Iqbal's wealth.

Similarly, Abu Zahir is also accused by the ACC of amassing illegal assets through abuse of power and corruption.

The initial investigation has uncovered that he possesses Tk 30 lakh in cash, savings certificates worth Tk 19 lakh, a plot from RAJUK, and assets worth crores of taka in his wife's name.

As a result, the ACC has decided to open an investigation into Zahir's illegal assets beyond his known sources of income.