Former MP Faisal Biplob placed on 7-day remand

A Munshiganj court placed former lawmaker Mohammad Faisal Biplob on a seven-day remand in a case filed for the murder of house painter Mohammad Sajal during the mass uprising in Munshiganj town on August 4 last year.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Ashiqur Rahman granted the petition when police produced the accused before the court and sought 10 days to interrogate him in custody.

Biplob, a former MP from the Munshiganj-3 constituency, was arrested on June 22 by detectives from a residential building in the Dhaka's Monipuripara. He had been in hiding since August 5 last year, following the fall of the Awami League government, police said.

He was then shown arrested in another case over the killing of Jubo Dal leader Shamim and was initially kept in Dhaka Central Jail. Yesterday, he was transferred to Munshiganj District Jail.

Faisal Biplob is accused in multiple cases including the house painter Mohammad Sajal murder case, which was filed with Munshiganj Sadar Police Station.

Sajal, 30, was shot on August 4 during the mass protest in Munshiganj. On September 20 last year, his brother Md Saiful Islam, a resident of the town's North Islampur area, filed the murder case accusing 301 people, including former district council chairman Md Mohiuddin, his wife Sohana Tahmina, and his younger brother and former upazila chairman Anis-uz-Zaman. Besides, 150 unidentified individuals were also listed as accused in the case.