Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 6, 2024 03:24 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 03:36 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

Former minister Asaduzzaman Khan’s licensed pistol found abandoned in Dhaka

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 6, 2024 03:24 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 6, 2024 03:36 PM
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. File photo

Police recovered a licensed pistol today registered to former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the Monipuripara of Dhaka.

A team from Tejgaon Police Station retrieved the firearm, confirmed Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He declined to provide further details on the incident.

Asaduzzaman, also a former Member of Parliament for Dhaka-12, faces multiple criminal charges, including murder. The ex-minister has been on the run since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

পাসপোর্ট পেতে আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন সাবেক স্পিকার, পুলিশ বলছে পলাতক

তবে শিরীন শারমিন কোথায় আঙুলের ছাপ দিয়েছেন, তা রহস্যই রয়ে গেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গণমাধ্যমের ওপর হামলা-হুমকি বৈষম্যবিরোধী চেতনার পরিপন্থী: টিআইবি

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে