Former minister Asaduzzaman Khan’s licensed pistol found abandoned in Dhaka

Police recovered a licensed pistol today registered to former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the Monipuripara of Dhaka.

A team from Tejgaon Police Station retrieved the firearm, confirmed Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

He declined to provide further details on the incident.

Asaduzzaman, also a former Member of Parliament for Dhaka-12, faces multiple criminal charges, including murder. The ex-minister has been on the run since the fall of the Awami League government on August 5.