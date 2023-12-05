Former UP member beaten to death

A former Union Parishad member was beaten to death in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday.

The deceased is Nasir Uddin, 60, a former member of Ward 5 of Shaplapur Union Parishad.

The incident took place in Monipur area of Shaplapur at around 7:30am, said Sukanta Chakraborty, officer-in-charge of Maheshkhali Police Station.

Locals and relatives of the deceased said that Nasir leased his land to one Nurul Islam, with whom he got into a dispute over the rent of the property.

Yesterday morning, when Nasir asked for the rent, he got into an argument with Nurul. Later, at least 10-12 people, including Nurul, beat him to death in front of his house.

After the incident, locals chased Nurul and handed him over to the police.

Maheshkhali OC Sukanta said that the police reached the spot and recovered the body. Police are conducting drives to arrest those involved in the incident, he added.