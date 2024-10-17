Former Mathbaria mayor sent to jail

A court in Pirojpur sent Md Rafiuddin Ahmed Ferdaus, former mayor of Mathbaria municipality, to jail today after police arrested him in Dhaka last night.

He was arrested in a case filed with Mathbaria Police Station, said Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (OC) of the station.

The case was lodged yesterday by one Ahmed Sohel over incidents of alleged attack, looting, and vandalism that took place 10 years ago.

The case names 20 individuals, including Ferdaus, along with 110-120 unnamed accused.

Ferdaus was presented before a court where he was denied bail and sent to jail, the OC added.