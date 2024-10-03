Former lawmaker Masuda Siddique Rozy placed on 2-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed Engineer Masuda Siddique Rozy, former lawmaker from reserved seat for Narsingdi, on a two-day remand in a case filed over the death of Sirajul Bepary during the Anti-Discrimination Students Movement in Dhaka's Badda on August 5.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Arifur Rahman passed the order after Investigation Officer Md Nazmul Huda, a sub-inspector of Badda Police Station, produced Rozy before the court with a five-day remand prayer.

In the remand prayer, the IO said Rozy is an FIR-named accused in the case and she was aware of the violence and the killing. So, she needs to be remanded to know about the whereabouts of others responsible for committing such offences.

The defence submitted an application, seeking bail and cancellation of the remand prayer on ground that their client was not present at the spot during the time of occurrence.

Police arrested Rozy from her Khilkhet home yesterday.

According to the case statement, Sirajul Bepary joined the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on August 5. As the procession came in front of the BRAC University campus, Awami League cadres started firing on them. Three bullets hit Sirajul, leaving him dead on the spot.

Sirajul's cousin Hasibul Hasan Lavlu filed the case on September 1 against 114 accused, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Rozy.