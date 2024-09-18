Former Kushtia MP Selim Altaf George arrested in Dhaka

Selim Altaf George, former Awami League lawmaker from Kushtia-4, was arrested early today by the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He was arrested from his residence in Dhaka's Lalmatia area shortly after midnight.

DB chief Rezaul Karim Mallik confirmed news of the arrest to The Daily Star.

There are multiple cases against Selim in both Dhaka and Kushtia, he said.

Momtaz Begum, Selim's mother, defended her son, stating, "No one in Kushtia can say that my son was involved in any violence here. And there's no question of him committing murder in Dhaka."

Selim Altaf George was elected to parliament in 2018 but was defeated by independent candidate Abdur Rouf in the 12th parliamentary election, held on January 7, 2024.

Since then, he has been residing in Dhaka.