Former Kishorehanj-2 MP Suhrab arrested in Dhaka
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested former Kishoreganj-2 lawmaker Suhrab Uddin from the Diabari area of Dhaka today on charges of attacking students and people during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
The former lawmaker is accused in four cases filed against him with Kishoreganj and Pakundia police stations for allegedly carrying out and financing the attacks, according to a text message sent by the RAB.
The process of handing over the arrestee to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is underway, added the message.
