Wed Oct 9, 2024 06:10 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 06:14 PM

Former Kishorehanj-2 MP Suhrab arrested in Dhaka

Suhrab Uddin. Photo: Collected

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested former Kishoreganj-2 lawmaker Suhrab Uddin from the Diabari area of Dhaka today on charges of attacking students and people during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The former lawmaker is accused in four cases filed against him with Kishoreganj and Pakundia police stations for allegedly carrying out and financing the attacks, according to a text message sent by the RAB.

The process of handing over the arrestee to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is underway, added the message.

