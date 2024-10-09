Former Kishorehanj-2 MP Suhrab arrested in Dhaka

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested former Kishoreganj-2 lawmaker Suhrab Uddin from the Diabari area of Dhaka today on charges of attacking students and people during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

The former lawmaker is accused in four cases filed against him with Kishoreganj and Pakundia police stations for allegedly carrying out and financing the attacks, according to a text message sent by the RAB.

The process of handing over the arrestee to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is underway, added the message.