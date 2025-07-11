Former Jubo Dal leader shot dead in Khulna

Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Khulna
Fri Jul 11, 2025 04:54 PM
Last update on: Fri Jul 11, 2025 05:00 PM

A man was shot dead in Khulna today.

Mahbubur Rahman, 42, a former leader of the Jubo Dal, was shot by unidentified assailants around 1:30pm, confirmed Mir Atahar Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station.

According to the OC, the incident took place just before Juma prayers in the West Maheshwar Pasha area. The victim died on the spot.

"His body has been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy," he said, adding, "Multiple teams are working to identify and apprehend the attackers."

