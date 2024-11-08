Former Jhenidah-2 lawmaker Tahjib Alam Siddiqui arrested from Savar

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested former Jhenaidah-2 lawmaker Tahjib Alam Siddiqui from Savar in Dhaka last night.

A team of Rab-4 arrested Tahjib, a leader of Awami League's Jhenaidah unit, from Nabinagar area in Savar, said Abdullah Al Mamun, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station.

He was produced at the Senior Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Jhenaidah. Police requested a 10-day remand for him in connection with three cases, of which the court granted a 3-day remand.

The three cases include a murder case filed on August 27 involving the killing of a Jamaat worker, Abdus Salam, 11 years ago. The two other cases filed on August 4 in connection with attacks on the district BNP office and the house of district BNP president MA Majid.

Tahjib was elected MP as an independent candidate in 2014 and as an Awami League-nominated candidate in 2018. In 2024, he contested as an Awami League-nominated candidate but was defeated by independent candidate Naser Shahriar Zahedi Mahul.

He is the son of the late Nur-e-Alam Siddiqui, former central president of the Chhatra League (BCL). He is the owner of Dhaka Doreen Power Limited.