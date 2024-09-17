Former IGP Abdullah Al-Mamun shown arrested in 6 more murder cases

Former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was shown arrested today in six more murder cases filed with Uttara East and West police stations centring the quota reform protests.

Meanwhile, former inspector general of police AKM Shahidul Hoque was shown arrested in a case filed over the abduction and torture of Supreme Court lawyer Sohel Rana in February 2015.

Abdullah Al-Mamun was shown arrested in cases filed over the murders of six-year-old Zabir Ibrahim, Fazlul Karim, Anwar Hossain, Abdul Kadir, Jashim, and Omar Nurul Absar.

The Omar Nurul Absar murder case was filed with Uttara West Police Station on August 31 while the five other cases were filed with Uttara East Police Station in August and September.

Abdullah Al-Mamun was shown arrested after five investigation officers submitted six separate applications in this regard.

During the hearing, Al-Mamun and Shahidul were produced before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury under a tight security.

Earlier on September 12, Al-Mamun was shown arrested in four other murder cases filed with Bhatara and Khilgaon police stations.

Of the four cases, two were filed with Bhatara Police Station over the deaths of Sohag Miah, 16, and bakery employee Abdul Hannan on July 19, while two others were filed with Khilgaon Police Station over the deaths of grocery shop owner Mizanur Rahman and Ashiqul Islam, 14, in Khilgaon on the same day.

Al-Mamun and Shahidul were placed on an eight-day and a seven-day remands respectively in a case filed over the death of grocery shop owner Abu Saeed in Mohammadpur on July 19.

Police arrested Shahidul and Al-Mamun from Uttara on September 4.