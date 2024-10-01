Former home secy Jahangir Alam sent on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court today placed former home secretary Jahangir Alam on a five-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over the death of 14-year-old Abdul Motaleb in Dhanmondi during the quota reform movement on August 4.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Belal Hossain passed the order after Investigation Officer Nazrul Islam, an inspector of Detective Branch of Police, produced him before it with a 10-day remand prayer.

Before that, he was shown arrested in the case after the IO submitted an application in this regard, even though his name was not included in the first information report (FIR).

In the remand prayer, the IO said Jahangir was involved with the killing. So he needs to be remanded to find the vital clues about the incident.

Meanwhile, the defence submitted an application seeking bail along with cancellation of the remand prayer on grounds that their client was implicated in the case just to harass him.

The court, however, rejected the defence pleas and placed him on remand for questioning about the murder.

In the case, the victim's father Abdul Matin alleged that his son took part in the protest on August 4 in the city's Dhanmondi area where he was shot dead.

Following the incident, Matin filed the case on August 26 against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 175 others.

Earlier in the day, detectives arrested Jahangir Alam from the Dhaka's Gulshan area.