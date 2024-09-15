Former home minister’s son Joty placed on 4-day remand

A Dhaka court yesterday placed Safi Muddaser Khan Joty, son of former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, on a four-day remand for interrogation regarding an attempted murder case.

The court passed the order after Ashulia police produced Joty before it with a seven-day remand prayer, court sources said.

Police arrested Joty in Uttara early yesterday.

On September 11, Robiossani Shipu, student of a private university, filed the case with Ashulia Police Station against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 29 others.

According to the case, the complainant was shot when he participated in the quota reform protests in front of the Bypail Central Jame Masjid in Ashulia on August 4.