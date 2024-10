Jahangir Alam, former councillor of ward 52 (Tongi) of Gazipur City Corporation, has been arrested.

Police arrested him in a drive in 27 Khairol area last afternoon, reports our Gazipur correspondent quoting Tongi West Police Station Officer-in-Charge Iskandar Habibur Rahman.

He said there was a case filed against him with the Tongi West Police Station in connection with the violence during the anti-discrimination student movement.