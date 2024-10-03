Former food minister Sadhan Chandra arrested

Former food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has been arrested from Dhaka's Bashundhara Residential area this evening.

A team of detectives arrested him around 8:30pm, said Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of detective branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Sadhan Majumder has been accused in several cases filed after the fall of Awami League government on August 5.

"We will decide later in which case he will be shown arrested," the DB official said.